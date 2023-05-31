Hudson-Odoi set for showdown talks with new Chelsea coach amid Nottingham Forest links

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

With his future at Chelsea still uncertain, British-born Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to hold talks with the new coach, Maurico Pocchettino in the coming days.



Odoi has returned to parent club Chelsea, after ending his disappointing loan spell with Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen in the 2022/23 season where he made only 14 appearances for the Black and Reds.



The 22-year-old winger could be part of Pochettino’s plans for next season should the talks become fruitful, if not the former Chelsea academy product could say goodbye to the London side.



With a year left on the five-year contract he signed in 2019, Odoi has emerged as a summer target for Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.



He was born in London to Ghanaian parents which makes eligible to play for Ghana, although he has featured for England’s youth teams.



Mauricio Pochettino was confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager on a two-year deal on May, 29 2023.



His last job was with French Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain in July 2020, having also managed Tottenham and Southampton in England and Espanyol in Spain.





Understand Callum Hudson-Odoi will hold talks with Pochettino before making his next move. A lot of Premier League interest including Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. Might be the biggest summer of his life after the disappointment in Germany. #CFC — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) May 31, 2023

