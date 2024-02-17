Hudson-Odoi scores as Nottingham beat Kudus' West Ham 2-0

Sports News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi was on target for Nottingham Forest in their 2-0 win over Mohammed Kudus' West Ham United.



The match started with Taiwo Awoniyi giving Nottingham Forest the lead just before half-time.



Despite West Ham's efforts to bounce back, on-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips endured a forgettable game as he was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.



Forest capitalized on their momentum, with Hudson-Odoi sealing the win in added time, scoring for the third consecutive game and securing a crucial three points for his side.



The result sees Forest climb five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.



Meanwhile, West Ham's failure to bounce back from their previous defeat against Arsenal keeps them in eighth place in the league standings.



Kudus has just scored once since returning from the 2023 AFCON.