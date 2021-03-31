You are here: HomeSports2021 03 31Article 1220083

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Hudson-Odoi injures shoulder while playing for England

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

During the international break, Chelsea suffered yet another injury setback with Hudson-Odoi picking up a shoulder injury.

Jorginho and N'Golo Kante both sustained knocks playing for their national teams during the international break.

Hudson-Odoi was forced to withdraw from the Young Lions' loss to Portugal on Sunday after also playing in the first group stage match against Switzerland, which ended in defeat.

Hudson-Odoi is scheduled to play in the final group game against Croatia.

