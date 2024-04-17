How two angels healed me of an injury that stopped me from playing football for 3 years - Augustine Arhinful

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars striker, Augustine Arhinful, has recounted a miraculous experience in a church service that brought him healing from an injury that prevented him from even playing recreational football for three years.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Augustine Arhinful recalled how at the tail end of his career, he suffered a recurrent injury that forced him into retirement and prevented him from playing football even just as a fitness routine.



Arhinful, who is a staunch Christian, however, said he received his healing during a service at church one day when a worshipper had a vision about him.



“I was in church one Sunday when the minister had a vision that angels of the Lord were present among the congregation and healing someone who had a major leg problem. The woman wasn’t a pastor, she was just a worshipper. I felt what the woman was saying and prayed to God that I should be the beneficiary of the healing.



“After the worship, I stepped outside to buy water but right at the gate, the woman approached me. She told me that I was the one she saw in the vision and that she saw two angels shaking my legs. I asked what they were doing and she said the angels were healing me of my injury.



“I told her I had stopped playing football because of the injury and that for three years, I couldn’t even play Monday football. She asked if I believed in anointing oil and I responded in the affirmative. I bought one and she prayed over it.



"A month later, I decided to go and play Monday Stars and I went about my job normally. I was running normally and everyone was surprised. They asked what happened and I told them I had been healed,” he said.



In the same interview, the former Black Stars striker opened up on how he communicated news of his wife’s death to his children.



“When my wife died, there were people who asked me to take my children away from home but I didn’t do it. I gathered them in my bedroom one afternoon and told them that their mother didn’t survive a short sickness. I told them I wanted them to comport themselves and not to cry.



“They just said thank you and that was it. They know their mom is no more but they have never complained," he added.







EK