Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

How the ‘little Nii Darko’ from Accra became a household name at Agogo

Former Ghana International, Nii Darko Ankrah

Former Ghana International, Nii Darko Ankrah, has revealed to Happy Sports how he became a household name at Asante Agogo during his youthful days with Agogo Half Stars.



The former Neoplan Stars midfielder opened up on how his football exploits made him very popular in the town and later the team dissolved after he was transferred.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM, Nii Darko explained how he left Accra to Agogo as a teenager.



“Agogo Half Stars chairman came to watch me play at the Kaneshie Sports Complex. After the game he approached me and said he wanted me to join his team at Agogo. I was reluctant at first because of the movement from Accra to Agogo”.



“He followed me to the house and persuaded my mum to go with him to Agogo after influencing her with money. My mother agreed and convinced me to go with him.



“When we arrived at Agogo, the Chairman organized a durbar to inform the people about me and urged them to come watch me play on Sunday”.



“His team Agogo Half Stars were preparing to play against the Black Stars in an exhibition game on Sunday. After the game against the Black Stars who were coached by Coach Afranie, Afranie came over to me and said I had a bright future.



“I became a house hold name in Agogo, every house had my name on their walls. I was called the little Darko. Even the Chief of Agogo, Nana Akuako Sarpong gave me his daughter as a gift so we could bear a child for him. I was loved by the people”.



Nii Darko said the Chairman for Agogo Half Stars had to collapse the team when he was sold to another club.



“When I left Agogo Half Stars to join Neoplan Stars, the chairman decided to collapse the team because he couldn’t stand the pain of losing me even though the offer was so good”.



Nii Darko after his move to Neoplan Stars joined Great Olympics and played for the Black Stars at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations.