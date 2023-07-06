How the Legon Sports Stadium will look when completed

Sports News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

The state-of-the-art stadium University of Ghana Sports Stadium is expected to be ready in November 2023.



The stadium will host the 2024 Africa Games which will be held in Ghana.



Almost 20 years since its commencement in 2004, construction work is still ongoing at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



The project represents the government's commitment to developing sports infrastructure in the country.



Once finished, the stadium will serve as an alternative venue to the Accra Sports Stadium and will offer a range of impressive features.



Alongside the main sporting arena, the facility will include a modern gym, a conference centre, and a restaurant.



Additionally, it will provide a dedicated sports ground for the university's students.



As the University of Ghana Sports Stadium nears its final stages, here is an architectural representation of how the stadium is expected to look when completed.















