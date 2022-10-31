How sports journalists reacted to Akufo-Addo's address on economy

Sports News of Monday, 31 October 2022

In a close to thirty minutes speech delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on measures being taken by his government to address the crumbling Ghanaian economy, ‘Sika mp3 dede’ became the catch phrase with several Ghanaians expressing bewilderment at the president’s claim that speculations about the dollar and cedi currencies are a major cause of the rise of the dollar against the cedi.



In the speech, President Akufo-Addo outlined some initiatives that have been adopted by his government to arrest the cedi and stop the Ghanaian economy from going into complete comatose.



Among the measures are restoring macro stability an IMF program, stabilizing prices of fuel, tackling currency speculation, and embarking on a process to stop the importation of certain items.



These measures, adopted after a cabinet retreat are what the president and his appointees believe will lead to a turnaround in the downward direction of Ghana’s economy.



If social media posts are to be used as an instrument of measuring the popularity of President Akufo-Addo’s speech, then it is safe to conclude that his speech did not inspire confidence in Ghanaians.



Social media platforms have been awash with reactions of anger and sometimes amusement over some of the statements made by President Akufo-Addo.



Among the section of Ghanaians who did not enjoy the president’s speech are some sports journalists who has voiced out their concerns on various social media platforms.



Below are some of the concerns







Couldn’t listen to the President’s address on the economy.



What did you pick out that you can share? — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) October 30, 2022

Sika mp3 dede! pic.twitter.com/pA2LGkZbRK — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) October 31, 2022

Keep people poor and hungry. Make them wretched and hopeless.



Give them perks with weeks to elections. Promise them freebies and let the forget the problems.



Win and repeat cycle. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) October 30, 2022

Nana dey deliver vibes and insha alla scanty on details. We shall, we shall.



Normal. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) October 30, 2022

Ghanaians - The President must speak on the economy. He needs to tell us something.



President - qpkasaclhavsyxbakakdadNvcarjayzvals



Now, you are angry. Ah! — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) October 30, 2022

No apology. No acceptance of responsibility. Nothing, absolutely nothing!



Just waffle!! — nana aba (@thenanaaba) October 30, 2022

So when the president was recording this speech, was he happy? Because he didn't say anything oo, or is it my ears? — Rita Mensah (@justRitaMensah) October 30, 2022

Summary of the speech, the world is suffering and we are not alone. So fellow Ghanaians keep quiet and suffer. — Delali Phrank Awutey (@delaliphrank) October 30, 2022

Nana Addo has spoken. Are you feeling positive about the future after the speech? — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) October 30, 2022

God save us. — Yaw (@theyawofosu) October 30, 2022

Hmmmmm. Let me go and drink some water. — Nathan Quao (@nathan_quao) October 30, 2022

Will wait to hear from the experts on the possibility of undertaking the debt restructuring program without some kind of pain aka haircut. Most of them in their previous analysis all seem to think haircut is inevitable — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) October 30, 2022

Mr President @NAkufoAddo, with the greatest of respect: what did you say in your 28 minute speech that is expected to give hope that you're on top of the situation?



Frankly, I didn't get even one concrete measure to be hopeful of. I may have not listened properly. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) October 30, 2022

Ishallah and vibes as usual and speaking predominantly in the “we shall” instead of “we have” language.



Yehowah — Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) October 30, 2022