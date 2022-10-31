You are here: HomeSports2022 10 31Article 1653443

Sports News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How sports journalists reacted to Akufo-Addo's address on economy

In a close to thirty minutes speech delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on measures being taken by his government to address the crumbling Ghanaian economy, ‘Sika mp3 dede’ became the catch phrase with several Ghanaians expressing bewilderment at the president’s claim that speculations about the dollar and cedi currencies are a major cause of the rise of the dollar against the cedi.

In the speech, President Akufo-Addo outlined some initiatives that have been adopted by his government to arrest the cedi and stop the Ghanaian economy from going into complete comatose.

Among the measures are restoring macro stability an IMF program, stabilizing prices of fuel, tackling currency speculation, and embarking on a process to stop the importation of certain items.

These measures, adopted after a cabinet retreat are what the president and his appointees believe will lead to a turnaround in the downward direction of Ghana’s economy.

If social media posts are to be used as an instrument of measuring the popularity of President Akufo-Addo’s speech, then it is safe to conclude that his speech did not inspire confidence in Ghanaians.

Social media platforms have been awash with reactions of anger and sometimes amusement over some of the statements made by President Akufo-Addo.

Among the section of Ghanaians who did not enjoy the president’s speech are some sports journalists who has voiced out their concerns on various social media platforms.

