Sports News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How social media users reacted to news of Benjamin Mendy being cleared of rape charges

French defender Benjamin Mendy on Friday, January 14, 2022 chalked a significant feat in his battle with the UK’s law enforcement after being cleared of seven charges of rape and sexual assault.

The embattled Manchester City left-back still has two cases left as the jury could not reach a decision on them and they will go to retrial but his victory in the other seven cases has excited social media users.

Mendy has since August 2020 been engaged in a legal battle after multiple accusations were leveled against him by some women.

Some social media users welcomed the decision by the Chester Crown Court and expressed excitement that the footballer is close to having a normal life restored.

There is also the belief that his experience in the past three years will teach him valuable life lessons when it comes to dealing with persons of the opposite sex.

With Mendy being black, some are playing the racism card with the argument that he was targeted by the supposed victims because of his race.

Though Mendy is not out of the woods yet, his supporters on social media remain confident that he will come out unscathed and return to the football pitch.

Shortly after the news of his clearance came out, his club Manchester City issued a statement that it has taken notice of the verdict.

"Manchester City FC notes the verdict from Chester Crown Court today, where a jury has found Benjamin Mendy not guilty of seven charges."

"The jury is hung on two charges and the trial is now over. Given there are open matters related to this case, the Club is not in a position to comment further at this time."























