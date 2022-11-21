How social media users reacted to Qatar's opening ceremony and 2-0 defeat to Ecuador

Sports News of Monday, 21 November 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Sunday, November 20, 2022, was a happy day for many football lovers as the biggest sporting event on the planet kicked off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar.
The opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup gave a captivating spectacle for fans across the globe with multiple Oscar-winning American actor, Morgan Freeman and Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS performing at the event.
Morgan Freeman who was the narrator on the day appeared on the stage as he extended his hand to Ghanim Al-Muftah, the 20-year-old suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusivity in Qatar after the heavy criticism from the European and Western Media.
With fans entertained by the opening ceremony, they were eager to see what will happen in the opening game but were left unimpressed by the performance of Qatar as the Arab Nation became the first host country to lose an opening game in the history of the FIFA World Cup.
Qatar lost 2-0 to Ecuador as Fenerbahçe striker, Enner Valencia's first-half-two goals were enough for the La Tricolor to begin their World Cup campaign with a comfortable win.
The World Cup campaign of Qatar might end at the group stage as the host nation face a tougher test in the Netherlands and Senegal in their remaining two games.
Here are some of the reactions:
This disability inclusion is the icing on the cake of the #FIFAWorldCup opening ceremony. Watching this Qatari recite the verse about human diversity from Surah Al-Hujurat, in response to Morgan Freeman’s appeal for the unity of all tribes, gave me goosebumps. Take a bow, Qatar! pic.twitter.com/2b3o1wJC0v— Ba’ Shaba (@gimbakakanda) November 20, 2022
"O, people! We created you from a male and a female, and We made you races and tribes, so that you may come to know one another. The best among you before Allah is the most righteous. Allah is Knowing and Aware."— Amina (@Amina48117168) November 20, 2022
QURAN (Surah al-Hujurat 13) ????#FIFAWorldCup#QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/kcRXZvi49F
The BBC has never boycotted a World Cup opening event until now, when it was hosted by the first Muslim Arab nation.— Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) November 20, 2022
Shameful display by the British state mouthpiece.
Qatar should consider giving BBC the boot. ????????#FIFAWorldCup #BBC #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/QGjc9i8EoX
Who is Ghanim Al Muftah, the Qatari icon who shared the stage with Morgan Freeman?— Delali Phrank Awutey (@delaliphrank) November 21, 2022
Thread ???? pic.twitter.com/Z2mf2JbAg9
Morgan Freeman is that actor everyone loves. He’s the GOAT of Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/i0kNeYQheA— Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) November 20, 2022
Morgan Freeman????????????????????pic.twitter.com/GRo0j5k7je— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) November 21, 2022
Morgan Freeman at the World Cup opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/5Yh8wp6CHQ— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 20, 2022
Morgan Freeman is true definitely of never give up in life #QatarWorldCup2022 ????✌️ pic.twitter.com/huyhXLzZeL— Mawunya (@Mawunya_) November 20, 2022
Epic Morgan Freeman ????????— King Eben (@King__Eben) November 20, 2022
pic.twitter.com/rjYy3fOq97
Just clocked Enner Valencia has more World Cup goals than Wayne Rooney— CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) November 20, 2022
???????????? pic.twitter.com/AMywzMsfMG
ENNER VALENCIA SCORES THE FIRST GOAL OF THE WORLD CUP... AGAIN! ???????? pic.twitter.com/H1v4meOEGR— GOAL (@goal) November 20, 2022
Enner Valencia's header was PERFECT ???? pic.twitter.com/oCuUuwg3nX— GOAL (@goal) November 20, 2022
Full Time Result: ???????? 0️⃣-2️⃣ ????????— Joy Prime (@JoyPrimeTV) November 20, 2022
Enner Valencia's double makes Ecuador the first team ever to beat the tournament's host in the opening game. #MGLQatar2022
Powered by Sintex Ghana | Azar Paints | Savana Paints | City Paints pic.twitter.com/7i1rHwa3su
Enner Valencia when his room is laced with cocaine and dildos after the game pic.twitter.com/mZWMRMZ8rr— jamz???????? (@jamzinhoo) November 20, 2022
Enner Valencia is sounding positive about his chances after going off injured ????— GOAL News (@GoalNews) November 20, 2022
⚽️ vs Switzerland— Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) November 20, 2022
⚽️⚽️ vs Honduras
⚽️⚽️ vs Qatar
????????Enner Valencia has now scored each of Ecuador’s last five goals at the World Cup???? pic.twitter.com/txRECTnkS8