How social media reacted to latest Black Stars call-up by Chris Hughton

The latest squad announced by Chris Hughton as the men to face Madagascar in the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifier has sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Coach Chris Hughton named a 24-man squad made up of 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 5 midfielders, 4 wingers, and 4 strikers for the upcoming match on June 18, 2023.

Notably, defender Alidu Seidu and forward Kwasi Okyere Wreidt made their return to the squad, while Ernest Nuamah received his debut call-up.

Unfortunately, injured players Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh were left out of the squad. The squad also featured no Ghanaian-based players.

However, some fans expressed concerns regarding the omission of defender, Patrick Pfeiffer and midfielder, Baba Iddrisu from the squad.

Pfeiffer, who switched nationalities from Germany to Ghana, had not received a call-up since his switch.

Baba Iddrisu, who missed out on the World Cup squad due to a minor injury, has also not returned to the national team despite actively playing in Europe.


Fans also believed that local players like Vincent Atinga and Abednego Tetteh deserved a call-up to the Black Stars based on their recent performances.

They also raised concerns about why the Black Stars coaches always keep an eye on the domestic league but fail to reward players with a call-up.

