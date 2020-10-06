Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

How social media erupted with excitement over Thomas Partey’s move to Arsenal

Partey has signed a four-year deal with Arsenal

As per Twitter statistics, Thomas Partey had over 524,000 mentions on the platform yesterday.



From the morning when news of Arsenal’s desire to trigger his release clause broke, Partey captured the number one trending spot and dominated till early this morning.



Less than forty-five minutes after his announcement video was published, it had over 1.2 million views.



Such is the excitement that greeted Arsenal’s 45 million pound acquisition of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.



For Arsenal fans, they have a player who walks straight into the starting eleven and improves the team dramatically.



After almost fifteen years following Patrick Vieira's exit, they’ve now found his replacement.



For Ghanaians, this is the biggest move of any Ghanaian player since Michael Essien’s move to Chelsea in 2005.



They now have a reason other than mere scores to watch Arsenal matches.



Even rival fans are happy that Arsenal landed the deputy Black Stars captain.



Below are some of the reactions from social media





Ghana FT



Just hope you know Trolling Partey is a Taboo..



Even if Partey gives a faulty pass it’s the coach’s fault



If he misses a chance, it’s because the Emirates pitch is not good



If he makes an error it’s the other arsenal players fault



Partey can do no wrong. ???? — Kay ???? (@Kaypoisson1) October 5, 2020

I no. Dey like Arsenal but I dey rate Partey waa. ???????? Partey over Bruno and Thiago! — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) October 5, 2020

Top 10 Midfielders in EPL



1. KDB 2. Kante 3. Partey 4. Rice 5. Kovacic 6. Pogba 7. Jorginho 8. Alcantara 9. Grealish 10. Ndidi — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) October 5, 2020

Lift off... Flight Partey has taken off. Fasten your seats belts. pic.twitter.com/1CAkcV7uif — Lexis (@niilexis) October 6, 2020

The thing that surprises me most about the Partey deal is how cheap the transfer fee was relative to his ability. £45m for a 27 year old world class CM is an absolute steal. We've done a number on Atletil, no wonder Simeone's angry about it. Cannot wait to see him playing ???? #AFC — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) October 6, 2020

Massive congratulations to the Team behind the Team for all your hard work:



Gabriel signed Mari signed Runarsson signed Cedric signed William signed Partey signed Luiz new contract Auba new contract Saka new contract Martinelli new contract Ceballos loan deal plus 6 U23s signed pic.twitter.com/Efbek4Mpf2 — ???? John Williamson ???? (@willow1886) October 6, 2020

