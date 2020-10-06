How social media erupted with excitement over Thomas Partey’s move to Arsenal

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020
As per Twitter statistics, Thomas Partey had over 524,000 mentions on the platform yesterday.
From the morning when news of Arsenal’s desire to trigger his release clause broke, Partey captured the number one trending spot and dominated till early this morning.
Less than forty-five minutes after his announcement video was published, it had over 1.2 million views.
Such is the excitement that greeted Arsenal’s 45 million pound acquisition of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.
For Arsenal fans, they have a player who walks straight into the starting eleven and improves the team dramatically.
After almost fifteen years following Patrick Vieira's exit, they’ve now found his replacement.
For Ghanaians, this is the biggest move of any Ghanaian player since Michael Essien’s move to Chelsea in 2005.
They now have a reason other than mere scores to watch Arsenal matches.
Even rival fans are happy that Arsenal landed the deputy Black Stars captain.
Below are some of the reactions from social media
Partey over Bruno agreed? pic.twitter.com/Zx0F4oTkaQ— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) October 5, 2020
Partey time pic.twitter.com/Sy6OzY4X90— Komla (@EdemGawuga) October 5, 2020
Ghana FT— Kay ???? (@Kaypoisson1) October 5, 2020
Just hope you know Trolling Partey is a Taboo..
Even if Partey gives a faulty pass it’s the coach’s fault
If he misses a chance, it’s because the Emirates pitch is not good
If he makes an error it’s the other arsenal players fault
Partey can do no wrong. ????
Thomas Partey earns GH¢1,651,244.36 (£220,000) a week in Arsenal. ???????? pic.twitter.com/F1NN3wFIvg— David Jonah (@iamdavidjonah) October 6, 2020
I no. Dey like Arsenal but I dey rate Partey waa. ???????? Partey over Bruno and Thiago!— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) October 5, 2020
Top 10 Midfielders in EPL— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) October 5, 2020
1. KDB 2. Kante 3. Partey 4. Rice 5. Kovacic 6. Pogba 7. Jorginho 8. Alcantara 9. Grealish 10. Ndidi
Lift off... Flight Partey has taken off. Fasten your seats belts. pic.twitter.com/1CAkcV7uif— Lexis (@niilexis) October 6, 2020
The thing that surprises me most about the Partey deal is how cheap the transfer fee was relative to his ability. £45m for a 27 year old world class CM is an absolute steal. We've done a number on Atletil, no wonder Simeone's angry about it. Cannot wait to see him playing ???? #AFC— Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) October 6, 2020
Thomas Partey for Atletico during the 19/20 Champions League [Sky]— AFTV (@AFTVMedia) October 6, 2020
1st: Tackles, 28 1st: Touches, 639 1st: Passes in final 1/3, 81 1st: Open play chances created, 11 3rd: Shots, 15 pic.twitter.com/3h6FIGqfkn
Partey time! Brilliant signing - congrats @m8arteta & welcome @Thomaspartey22 ! ???????? https://t.co/l0sI25XnEd— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 6, 2020
Thomas Partey is now earning £220,000 in Arsenal. He is the most payed Ghanaian footballer in Premier League history. ???????? pic.twitter.com/DOhPxpOBTc— David Jonah (@iamdavidjonah) October 6, 2020
Massive congratulations to the Team behind the Team for all your hard work:— ???? John Williamson ???? (@willow1886) October 6, 2020
Gabriel signed Mari signed Runarsson signed Cedric signed William signed Partey signed Luiz new contract Auba new contract Saka new contract Martinelli new contract Ceballos loan deal plus 6 U23s signed pic.twitter.com/Efbek4Mpf2
Unpopular Opinion— Paul Dawes (@dawesy2801) October 6, 2020
Thomas Partey is a bigger signing than Mesut Ozil
In terms of what we need right now and the impact he could have on our team I think he is a bigger signing! pic.twitter.com/TNwlgF25dO
Just woke up to this ????. • Looks like my favourite DJ is celebrating Partey’s move to Arsenal last night ???????????. • “Partey after Partey” @Thomaspartey22 ????. • Tears in my eyes fam ????. Awww Cuppy ??. •#arsenal #partey #cuppy #NoThomasNoPartey #ghana #football #afc #coyg pic.twitter.com/CBn23AfweC— Dr. Kelechi Anyikude (@KelechiAFC) October 6, 2020
I don’t know who needs to hear this, but £45M for a midfielder of Thomas Partey’s calibre and qualities is bargain...— Max. ?? (@AFCMax9) October 6, 2020
He’s far more than a defensive midfielder. He’s a powerful ball progressor, with excellent technical ability and a wide passing range.
Top, top signing. pic.twitter.com/xbgi4XMCQN
???? ????????????'???? ???????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ????— B/R Football (@brfootball) October 5, 2020
Arsenal announce the signing of midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid ???? pic.twitter.com/LsCYFfTg8l
