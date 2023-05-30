How smoking 'shaped' my football career - Former Black Stars midfielder Papa Arko explains

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Asante Kotoko legend, Ernest Papa Arko, has revealed that smoking helped him do a better post-match analysis of his performance during his playing days.



Soccer Bob Marley, as he was affectionally called, said he only preferred getting in on the act after matches and not before.



Speaking with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube, he disclosed that smoking after matches gave him a better view of how the game unfolded.



"I've smoked before. While I was playing, I preferred after the match. From what I knew, if you smoke it makes you feel a bit dull, but (if you do it) after a match, you get to notice the wrong and right things that went on. You use it to analyze to know what to do next time," he said.



When asked how he got the habit, he said he got influenced in school and by some senior colleagues at Kotoko.



"School influenced me and also I knew some senior players that I served (who also smoked). So you begin to wonder is because of the weed they play well or what? And I wanted to be like them so let me try. They were top players. My uncle, Joe Sam is one of them...It was also school life."



He further mentioned that he is still in the act because it relieves him of stress and pressure.



"I still smoke. I can't stop. This time it helps me think and besides that, I smoke to let go of thinking that I don't want to worry about. So helps me not to be stressed and overburdened by unnecessary pressure."



Papa Arko was a midfielder for Asante Kotoko from the 1970s to the 1980s. He captained the team that won the African Cup of Champions Clubs (CFA Champions League) in 1983.



He played for the club twice and is one of the club's most adored former players.





Watch Papa Arko interview from 19:20







