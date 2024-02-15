How international media reported 'Save Ghana Football' demonstration

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 'Save Ghana Football' demonstration received some level of international coverage as Ghanaians marched on the streets of Accra on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, to protest against the current state of football.



The demonstration led by some renowned journalists was triggered by the Black Stars' abysmal outing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Ghana failed to win a game and got knocked out in the group stage.



The protestors hit the streets of Accra on February 14, 2024, to make their voices heard. At the end of the protest, the convenors submitted a petition to the government and the GFA.



Here is how the 'Save Ghana Football' demonstration was covered by international media



Reuters



Reuters gave a detailed account of how the protest was and highlighted some of the key points in the petition submitted to parliament.



"Hundreds of soccer fans took to the streets of Ghana's capital Accra on Wednesday, demanding better governance for football after their team failed to get out of the group stage at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.



"Clad in black and red T-shirts saying "Save Ghana football" and holding placards, the protesters marched through the main streets to show their frustration over the Black Stars' poor performances at recent major tournaments."



"The clarion call is that we have a unique opportunity as a nation to make changes to our current structure that runs our football in our quest to whip the game back to where it belongs," the petition said.



BBC Pidgin



The BBC pidgin built their story around Ghana's status and how the standard has fallen, which triggered the demonstration.



"Dis mean, Ghana neva win di Afcon for forty two years now, di last trophy di black stars win don happun for 1982.



"Na so football fans don vex wit di kontri football administrators and di sports ministry.



"Dem put pressure wey dem sack di coach Chris Hughton afta ghana exit di Afcon.



"But dat neva be di solution to di Ghana football problem, according to di concerned journalists wey dey demonstrate for street.



"Di reasons why journalists and fans don dey demonstrate



"Di journalists and fans don tok say ‘enough dey enough’ of di mismanagement for football."





Leonardo Bertozzi



Italian journalist, Leonardo Bertozzi, took to X (formerly Twitter) to shed light on the 'Save Ghana Football' demonstration.



"Hundreds of fans took to the streets of Accra this Wednesday against the management of Ghanaian football after the failure in the African Cup of Nations, which added to other disappointments in recent history."



"'Save Ghanaian football' was the motto of the protest," he wrote.



