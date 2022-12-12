How international media reported Morocco's historic qualification to semi-final of World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Morocco have grabbed the World's attention due to their fairytale campaign in the 2022 World Cup.



After eliminating Portugal to secure a historic semi-final berth, international media could not hold back but laud the North African side for their incredible achievement.



The Atlas Lions, against all odds, pipped tournament favourites Portugal 1-0 to become the first African country to make the last for of the biggest international showpieces.



Youssef En-Nesyri's 42nd-minute header was enough for Morocco to do the unthinkable and secure the historic win.



Morocco, on their way to achieving the remarkable feat, beat football heavyweights Belgium, Spain, and Portugal to set up a semi-final tie against reigning champions France.





Here is how foreign media reported Morocco's semi-final qualification



Reuters



Morocco write World Cup history as they reach semi-finals



Morocco wrote World Cup history on Saturday night as the first African and Arab country to reach the tournament’s semi-finals, continuing their surprise run in Qatar with a shock 1-0 victory over the highly fancied Portugal.



It was also one of Morocco's better performances in Qatar, full of determined defending and canny counters, keeping at bay a collection of world stars despite losing key defender Nayef Aguerd to injury before the match and his back four partner and captain Romain Saiss early in the second half.





The Mirror



Portugal OUT of World Cup as Morocco produce another shock - 5 talking points



Morocco defended resolutely throughout, and although Walid Ceddira was sent off in added-time, they held out to claim another historic win and book a last four tie against either France or England on Wednesday.





The New York Times



Morocco Pulls Off Another Stunner, Eliminating Portugal and Ending Ronaldo’s Run



Morocco upset Portugal on Saturday to become the first country in Africa and the Arab world to ever reach the semifinals.



Supporters who packed cafes in Rabat poured into the streets after the final whistle of the game. Cries of joy, horns and fireworks kicked off a party, worthy of a World Cup final, that spread through the Moroccan capital.



CNBC



Morocco 1-0 Portugal: Youssef En-Nesyri scores winner as Cristiano Ronaldo exits Qatar tournament





Morocco became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup as Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half winner added Portugal to the list of shocked teams in Qatar.



Striker En-Nesyri profited on a mistake from Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa to head home the historic strike for not only Walid Regragui’s side — but the entire African continent.





CNN



Morocco becomes first ever African team to reach World Cup semifinals with historic victory over Portugal





Youssef En-Nesyri scored the game’s only goal, rising highest to head the ball into the net just minutes before halftime, while Morocco’s defense once again kept a clean sheet.



The Atlas Lions have become one of the stories of the tournament, holding fellow semifinalist Croatia to a draw in the group stage, and defeating Belgium, Spain and now Portugal on their way to a semifinal.



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:







EE/KPE