Sports News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How football world reacted to Lionel Messi's 8th Ballon d'Or

Messi has won his 8th Ballon d'Or Messi has won his 8th Ballon d'Or

After completing football by winning the 2022 World Cup, Argentinian football icon Lionel Messi on Monday, October 30, 2023, took another step towards invincibility with the annexation of his 8th Ballon d’Or.

Lionel Messi was crowned the world’s best player of 2023 at the ceremony held in Paris, France which had in attendance all who matter in world football.

Messi’s claim to be the world's best player was primarily based on his exploits with Argentina at the 2022 World Cup where he led his country to attain their third World Cup trophy.

In the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi scored seven goals which saw him win the Golden Ball award for being the tournament’s best player.

England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy for the world's best player aged under 21.

Messi won his record-extending Ballon d'Or award ahead of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

France forward Kylian Mbappe - who became just the second man to score a World Cup final hat-trick in the 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Argentina - finished third.

"It's nice to be here once more to enjoy this moment," Messi said. "To be able to win the World Cup and achieve my dream."

The former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain star added: "I couldn't imagine having the career I've had and everything I've achieved, the fortune I've had to be part of the best team in history.

"All of them [Ballon d'Or awards] are special for different reasons."

Across the football world, there have been varied reactions to Messi winning his 8th Ballon with some school of thought holding Messi did not deserve it.

Others also believe that with his World Cup heroics, Messi rightfully ought to be decorated with his 8th Ballon d’Or.

Watch the reactions below






























