How football world reacted to Lionel Messi's 8th Ballon d'Or

After completing football by winning the 2022 World Cup, Argentinian football icon Lionel Messi on Monday, October 30, 2023, took another step towards invincibility with the annexation of his 8th Ballon d’Or.



Lionel Messi was crowned the world’s best player of 2023 at the ceremony held in Paris, France which had in attendance all who matter in world football.



Messi’s claim to be the world's best player was primarily based on his exploits with Argentina at the 2022 World Cup where he led his country to attain their third World Cup trophy.



In the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi scored seven goals which saw him win the Golden Ball award for being the tournament’s best player.



England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy for the world's best player aged under 21.



Messi won his record-extending Ballon d'Or award ahead of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.



France forward Kylian Mbappe - who became just the second man to score a World Cup final hat-trick in the 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Argentina - finished third.



"It's nice to be here once more to enjoy this moment," Messi said. "To be able to win the World Cup and achieve my dream."



The former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain star added: "I couldn't imagine having the career I've had and everything I've achieved, the fortune I've had to be part of the best team in history.



"All of them [Ballon d'Or awards] are special for different reasons."



Across the football world, there have been varied reactions to Messi winning his 8th Ballon with some school of thought holding Messi did not deserve it.



Others also believe that with his World Cup heroics, Messi rightfully ought to be decorated with his 8th Ballon d’Or.



Felicidades Leo Messi una vez más el mejor del mundo!!! Muy contento por ti mi hermano... Un fuerte abrazo ???????? pic.twitter.com/pW8Rv06dpZ — Ronaldinho (@10Ronaldinho) October 30, 2023

Another honor for the greatest ever.



Lionel Messi wins the 2023 Men’s #BallonDor ! pic.twitter.com/VKMnqyfbd3 — Jackson ???????????????????? (@JMpigi) October 31, 2023

“Messi can have his rigged Ballon d’ors, Ronaldo have the streets”



The streets: pic.twitter.com/QpuBu0RHim — Abja???????? (@AbjaFCB) October 31, 2023

Speedy’s reaction after Messi was announced the winner of the Men’s Ballon d’Or. #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/yWBx2HSt8F — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) October 30, 2023

The moment Rema shook the hands of Mbappe, Bellingham, Vinicious Juninior, Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Ikay Gundogan, Rodri and left Messi hanging ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/e59H5ZRusi — Dennis ???????? ???? (@Sir_Kwofae) October 31, 2023

Behind the scenes picture of the 8 Adidas gold rings. Adidas has taken Messi PR to elite level, after all these years of having zero PR.

pic.twitter.com/Gh77RLh7po — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) October 31, 2023

Messi FC, Drop pictures of the GOAT from yesterday’s Ballon D’or awards????????



Repost to annoy Ronaldo a fan! ???????? pic.twitter.com/t4mUcbBhm7 — ???????????????????? (@TheMahleek) October 31, 2023

❝ Ha sido una noche mágica e inolvidable que quedará para siempre ❞#BallonDor https://t.co/p14CWoSGjM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) October 31, 2023

Afrobeat in Ballon d’Or! I’m truly grateful for the opportunity. Glory to the most high for the grace. ????????❤️ #BallonDor https://t.co/RZQOitWFoZ — REMA (@heisrema) October 30, 2023

Lionel Messi is the first Ballon d'Or winner to receive the award while contracted to a non-European club.



The #InterMiamiCF owner presented it as well. ????????#BallondOr pic.twitter.com/T8nwxMxSsH — Squawka (@Squawka) October 30, 2023

Only player to receive standing ovation twice in Ballon d'or ceremony ????????#Messi???? #BallonDorpic.twitter.com/qdihIVXYdN — Sports Matrix 360° ???? (@sportsmatrix360) October 31, 2023

Seven players have won the World Cup and the Ballon d'Or in the same campaign:



???????????????????????????? Bobby Charlton (1966)

???????? Paolo Rossi (1982)

???????? Lothar Matthäus (1990)

???????? Zinedine Zidane (1998)

???????? Ronaldo (2002)

???????? Fabio Cannavaro (2006)

???????? Lionel Messi (2022/23)#BallondOr pic.twitter.com/vtCzotcg1J — Squawka (@Squawka) October 30, 2023

