How ex-Man Utd player Angel Gomes visited T.B Joshua to heal him of persistent injuries in 2016

Back in 2016, former Manchester United player and then England U-21 international, Angel Gomes, embarked on a journey to find healing for his recurring injuries at the Synagogue Church of All Nations, led by the late televangelist T.B Joshua.



Gomes who was 16 years old by then recounted the challenges he faced due to persistent injuries, particularly in his hip, groin, and ankle. He explained that the injuries hindered his participation in significant tournaments, matches, and breakthrough opportunities.



The young midfielder, who also captained the England national team at the under-17 level, explained why he went to Nigeria.



"My name is Angel Gomes. I'm from Manchester, and I play for the Manchester United Football Club. I have been struggling with injuries, particularly around my hip and groin, affecting my gameplay. I also suffered an ankle injury not long ago, keeping me sidelined for an extended period."



"These injuries would come at hard times for me, times when I was having a breakthrough or times when I had to go to a tournament or play in games."



"I also represent England National Team Under-17 level as captain. I have known about the SCOAN for a long time as my family follows T.B Joshua the Prophet. My family are big fans and we thought it would be a good time and chance for me to come and be touched by the prophet.



"I just felt something inside me, like a little shock. I was surprised and can't really describe how I felt. It just all got to me now really," he said in the video as he was seen jogging after getting touched by the late T.B Joshua.



However, in the aftermath of the video's circulation, Gomes took to social media to clarify that he was young at the time and merely followed his parents' guidance in seeking spiritual intervention.



Despite the spiritual journey, Gomes faced challenges in establishing himself at Manchester United and eventually secured a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 club Lille in the summer of 2021.



Since joining the French club, he has achieved success, winning the Trophee des Champions and making over 100 appearances for Lille.





When footballer Angel Gomes visited TB Joshua’s church Synagogue Church of All Nation.



