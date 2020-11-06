Sports News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

'How dare you predict relegation for King Faisal' - Grusah jabs radio show host

Bankroller of King Faisal Football Club , Alhaji Karim Grusah

Bankroller of King Faisal Football Club (FC), Alhaji Karim Grusah has gone bonkers after he was asked if he has prepared his team enough to avoid relegation.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports, the controversial football administrator slammed the host for asking if he was not scared of going to relegation in the upcoming league.



Alhaji Grusah was optimistic he has prepared his side well and would excel in the 2020/2021 league season.



"You have to be positive and think positive. You cannot ask me such a question. If we will go to relegation, we will go but it is my prayer that God will see us through. It is not in your position to ask me such a question,” he roared.



Alhaji Grusah stressed he has prepared his boys and will surprise Ghanaians this season.



Meanwhile, he has stated he is ever ready to sell his players if the opportunity arises.



He said if anyone expresses interest in a player, he is ready to sell that player adding that it would be in the interest of that player to be sold.



"If I have the player and you want to buy him, I will sell him to you,” he said.

