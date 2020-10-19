Sports News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How coronavirus stampeded the revival of the Ghana Premier League

play videoIt has been over six months since a league game was played in the country

When the Ghana Football Association announced a suspension of the Ghana Premier League back in March, it certainly did not occur to them at some point that they will be forced to cancel the season.



At the point when the league was flying high, the coronavirus struck and everything was halted.



It has been over six months since a league game was played in the country and GhanaWeb, in a special feature, details how the virus has affected Ghana’s elite league.



A coach, player, club CEO, transfer expert and a player welfare official comprehensively dissects the various angles to the topic of how the coronavirus has impacted the Ghana Premier League.



The GFA, represented by its spokesperson Henry Asante Twum bemoans how their financial projections were shattered by the covid-19.



Emmanuel Nettey of Accra Hearts of Oak speaks from the players’ perspective while CEO of Liberty Professionals Linda Ansong talks about how administrators have been steering their clubs through the dark coronavirus clouds.



There is also a bit about transfer while Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormon deal with the coaching issues that have arisen from the virus.



Below is the documentary





