How being dropped from 2010 World Cup squad cost me a big move to Tottenham - George Owu opens up

Sports News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, George Owu has opened up on how missing out on the 2010 World Cup squad cost him a life-changing move to Premier League powerhouse Tottenham Hotspur.



George Owu disclosed on Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV that he had trials with the team with the final condition for a permanent move being his place in the 2010 World Cup.



Unfortunately for George Owu, he missed out on the squad as coach Milovan Rajevac opted for William Arholoo and Daniel Nii Adjei as backups to Richard Kingson.



“I got a chance at Tottenham for a two-week trial so if I had made the 2010 World Cup squad I would have signed for Tottenham Hotspur. Sammy Adjei had retired from the Black Stars so the qualifiers series was played by myself, McCarthy and Kingson.



“Unfortunately, Daniel Nii Adjei won the World Cup so they had to pick him and Ahorloo had won the best goalie in the local league so he had to be picked. If they had chosen me, I would have played for Tottenham,” he said.



George Owu also opened up on his experience at Tottenham Hotspur, disclosing how impressive he was and how he trained with Gareth Bale and other Tottenham players.



“I was on trial at Tottenham for two weeks and they were impressed greatly. I saw the likes of Bale and others. It was a big opportunity for me but because I couldn’t make the squad, they didn’t sign me. I had to come home and start at Ashgold. I didn’t discuss it with anyone at the FA,” he said.



Despite the disappointment of missing out on a life-turning move to Tottenham, George Owu has no regret and rather takes personal responsibility.



He believes that his experience should serve as a lesson for all young footballers to recruit people with the influence to make cases for them in certain situations.



“One piece of advice I will give any footballer is that no matter what, get someone who will manage your life and direct you. If I had someone then, I would have made the squad. In all, I’m grateful to God for what he has done for me and all I have gotten from my career,” he said.



George Owusu is fondly remembered for his stints with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Ashgold and Sekondi Hasaacas.



