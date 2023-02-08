How a Zimbabwean Prophet twice predicted earthquake that trapped Christian Atsu in Turkey

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

A UK-based Zimbabwean prophet, Uebert Angel twice prophesied the earthquake in Turkey which affected former Black Stars player, Christian Atsu and other Ghanaian players.



Prophet Uebert Angel on February 6, 2022, predicted that he saw the spirit of death hovering around Turkey, an European country and Syria an Asian country.



The preacher man stated he saw in a vision that the destruction would take place in the morning with many people running for their lives.



Ministering to his congregation at the Spirit Embassy in February 2022, Prophet Uebert Angel said, “we still need to pray for Asia. It's like there’s a spirit of death that is touching those people before the word touches them.”



“It was just right in the morning, I began to see a vision where people in Burkas running away. You just see people dying and its disasters everywhere,” he stated one year ago.



Prophet Uebert Angel in one of his recent ministrations on January 11, 2023, said that he once again got a vision that there would be destruction from beneath the earth which would affect Europe and Asia.



“I saw in Europe and Asia, it was like smoke from underneath the earth and the smoke had risen and they say its no-fly zone,” the preacher man said.



In the early hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, an earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and western Syria.



Christian Atsu was trapped in the rubbles that initially killed about 1000 people while many others lost their properties





The first quake of 7.8 magnitudes struck followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor hours later.The destruction has led to many Ghanaian footballers like Priscilla Okyere, Isaac Coffie who were not affected by the quake being worried about their situation.As of Wednesday, the BBC reported that more than 9,000 people are now known to have been killed with the casualties rising on daily basisJNA