How World Cup winner snatched my girlfriend - Akrobeto shares heartbreaking story

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary Ghanaian actor, Akwasi Boadi alias Akrobeto has served nuggets of wisdom to Ghanaian youth not to throw in the towel when life throws the most difficult things at them.



Akrobeto on his Real News program urged the youth to continue soldiering on when they encounter obstacles and challenges in their bid to be successful.



Disclosing the motivation behind his popular refrain, “Who Knows Tomorrow”, Akrobeto explained that no one knows the ultimate destination of man hence the need not to look down on people who are struggling.



He disclosed that during his hustling days, a member of Ghana’s Under-17 team that won the World Cup in 1991 painfully snatched his girlfriend.



Akrobeto disclosed that his girlfriend who was living abroad then left him because she saw no future in him.



Akrobeto said he was devastated and heartbroken but decided to focus on his life and fight for success.



The comic media personality is fulfilled that his years of hustle paid off and he has been able to build a career that has seen him being celebrated across every nook and cranny of the country.



“I used to hunt crabs and sell firewood in the village. I have engaged in several hustles but when the time came for God to lift me… My girlfriend then who was based abroad left me bitterly. She was my first girlfriend. She left because she saw no value in me.



At the time, Ghana had just won the Under-17 World Cup. That team had Mohammed Gargo, Yaw Preko, and others. I won’t mention the name of the person but he was a member of that team. At the time they dated, I was nobody so she left me shockingly and bitterly. But today, I’m known everywhere in the world. That is the story behind nobody knows tomorrow, ” Akrobeto said.



Ghana in 1991 made history as the first African country to win a World Cup trophy at the Under-17 level.



The Black Starlets team which had the likes of Sammy Kuffour, Odartey Lamptey, Mohammed Gago, and Yaw Preko defeated Spain 2-1 in the final to make history.



Ghana has won two U-17 World Cups. After the 1991 victory, the nation also annexed the 1995 edition.



Watch Akrobeto's narration below





KPE