Sports News of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How United, City, Arsenal, PL clubs are celebrating coronation of Charles III

Clubs in the United Kingdom are celebrating the new King, as coronated today at an elaborate ceremony at the Westminster Abbey.

Premier League clubs especially are known to have hosted members of the Royal Family at games with Prince William for instance known to be a staunch Aston Villa fan.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Man City are among clubs that have sent their congratulations to the new king, Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

"Sending our congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort on their Coronation. May those celebrating have an enjoyable weekend," Manchester United captioned a tweet with photo of the King.

Dignitaries from across the world are in town to join the new King to celebrate his ascension to the throne.

The King takes over from his mother Queen Elizabeth who died months back after seven decades on the throne.

Leaders from across te Commonwealth, sports and show business personalities and persons from across all walks of life are in the UK with elaborate events expected to be held after today's coronation.

