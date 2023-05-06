How United, City, Arsenal, PL clubs are celebrating coronation of Charles III

Sports News of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Clubs in the United Kingdom are celebrating the new King, as coronated today at an elaborate ceremony at the Westminster Abbey.



Premier League clubs especially are known to have hosted members of the Royal Family at games with Prince William for instance known to be a staunch Aston Villa fan.



Manchester United, Arsenal and Man City are among clubs that have sent their congratulations to the new king, Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.



"Sending our congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort on their Coronation. May those celebrating have an enjoyable weekend," Manchester United captioned a tweet with photo of the King.



Dignitaries from across the world are in town to join the new King to celebrate his ascension to the throne.



The King takes over from his mother Queen Elizabeth who died months back after seven decades on the throne.



Leaders from across te Commonwealth, sports and show business personalities and persons from across all walks of life are in the UK with elaborate events expected to be held after today's coronation.



See some relevant tweets below:





Sending our congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort on their #Coronation



May those celebrating have an enjoyable weekend. pic.twitter.com/1uS6ntZOB8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 6, 2023

Wishing His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort a wonderful Coronation. pic.twitter.com/qFcAk9eKRv — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 6, 2023

Congratulations to His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation.



The National Anthem will be played before kick-off at today’s match to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/SQxPJ8G2v1 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 6, 2023

The Coronation Services of the King and the Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey this morning.



Ahead of kick-off at Molineux, both teams and the match officials will line up around the centre circle for the playing of the national anthem to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/wat4qKbp6m — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 6, 2023

Sam Kerr today led her nation’s delegation at the Coronation of King Charles III.



We’re so proud of you, @SamKerr1. ???? pic.twitter.com/YaGwIEsTXG — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 6, 2023

We would like to send our congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort on their Coronation. pic.twitter.com/EoKQFVIb0w — England (@England) May 6, 2023