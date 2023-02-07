You are here: HomeSports2023 02 07Article 1709510

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Turkish, European media are reporting news of Christian Atsu's rescue

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Christian Atsu Christian Atsu

Confirmed news indicate that former Ghana forward Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble after being trapped following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey.

Atsu had been trapped for more than 26 hours but is now out and receiving treatment according to reports from Turkey.

News of his rescue was first broken by Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu who has been on the beat on the earthquake situation.

He tweeted on Tuesday morning that "Christian Atsu has been pulled from the wreckage alive!"

He then followed it up with confirmation from an official of Atsu's club, Hatayspor who said "I just had another meeting. Christian Atsu was taken to the hospital with injuries.











Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment