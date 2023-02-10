How Ronaldo, Messi, Ozil, other football stars are supporting victims of Turkey earthquake

Sports News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Mesut Ozil, and other football stars across the world have shown support by donating relief items and funds to victims of the Turkey earthquake. which happened on February 6, 2023.



The earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have left over 21,000 people dead, per CNN report. The disaster also collapsed thousands of houses in the two countries.



The football world has had to bid farewell to Turkish goalkeeper Eyup Turkaslan who lost his life whiles being stuck in the rubble of a collapsed building.



As the world continues to mourn the victims of the disaster, some football stars have made donations to help rescue and also support survivors of the wreckage.



German football star, Mesut Ozil who has Turkish roots, joined a team of volunteers to package relief items to send to victims of the earthquake.



Italian football legend, Andrea Pirlo also joined a foundation in his country to load an aid truck with blankets and relief items for victims of the tragedy.



Argentine World Cup winner, Lionel Messi is said to have distributed humanitarian aid of 3.5 million euros.



Turkish footballer, Merih Demiral also disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s autographed jersey will be auctioned, with the proceeds going to a relief fund.



English football star, Harry Kane also intends to donate proceeds from his auctioned jersey to victims of the disaster in the two countries.



Manchester City players Ikay Guendogan and Kevin DeBruyne have also shown their support by raising funds through the auction of their jerseys to help those affected by the earthquake.



