How Nigeria's Teribo West made hungry Inter Milan players pray for hours

Two former Inter Milan players, Javier Zanetti, and Christian Vieri have recounted how their former teammate Teribo West turned their dinner date into a long prayer session.



According to Javier Zanetti, he and some Inter Millan players were invited for a dinner in the house of the former Nigerian international but they left with frustration after Teribo West turned it into a prayer session.



Javier Zanetti and Christian Vieri revealed in their Instagram live session that they left with having the dinner they came for because Teribo West made them pray for hours.



“A month disappeared in January. He returned after a month and said ‘I got married; a month of vacation is expected in my country’.



“Another time he invited us to dinner, we arrived at 8-9 and he prayed. An hour, two hours, three hours. We went away without dinner,” they said as quoted by Opera News.



Teribo West made 44 appearances for Inter Milan and scored a goal during his two-year stay from 1997-1999 at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.



