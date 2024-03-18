How Nigeria's Samuel Osayi assaulted a fan amidst Tranzabspor-Fenerbahce brawl

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria and Fenerbahce player Bright Samuel Osayi took matters into his own hands when he physically assaulted a Tranzabspor fan who tried to attack him during Fenebache-Tranzabspor chaos on Sunday, March 17, 2024.



In a viral video from the chaotic scene, Osayi was spotted in a fistfight with a masked fan, as the former knocked the fan to the ground and followed up with some punches.



The incident ignited chaos as hundreds of the home fans entered the field and attacked the Fenerbahce players who ran to the dressing room.



Despite the brawl, Fenerbahce walked away with the maximum points after winning 3-2.



Fred scored a first-half brace, but the home side found a way and tied the game in the second half, thanks to the goals from Bardhi and Trezeguet.



The away team snatched the win within three minutes to full-time through former Chelsea man Michy Batshuayi.



The game was repeatedly interrupted due to foreign objects being thrown onto the field, creating a tense atmosphere.



Watch Samuel Osayi's fight with the fan below





Not really it was like 5 v 1 pic.twitter.com/Drap3dQ3gn — 7 (@I7TY7) March 17, 2024

EE/OGB