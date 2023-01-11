How Mozambique coach ordered players to abandon Black Galaxies friendly over a penalty call

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The friendly match between the Black Galaxies of Ghana and Mozambique has come to a sudden end after the coach of Mozambique ordered players to leave the pitch.



The game between the two countries ended abruptly on Tuesday afternoon after the coach of Mozambique stormed the pitch to order his players to abandon the match.



This was after the Black Galaxies of Ghana had been awarded a penalty kick after a player from Mozambique handled the ball in the box.



While the Black Galaxies players would stay on the pitch to wait for the opponent, the Mozambicans did not return to the pitch for the match to be completed.



Despite a lengthy discussion between officials of Ghana, Mozambique, and the match officials, the aggrieved party did not agree for the match to continue.



As a result, the friendly match ended abruptly.



Meanwhile, Mozambique had scored in the first half of the match to take the lead.



This will be the final friendly exercise for the Black Galaxies of Ghana before the start of the CHAN 2023 tournament.



The tournament is scheduled is to commence on Friday, January 13.



The Black Galaxies will play their first Group C match against Madagascar on Sunday, January 15.