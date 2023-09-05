How Liberian police saved me from being stoned by angry fans - Ex-Ghana international Thomas Boakye narrates

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian international Thomas Boakye has revealed how he was provided with a police escort in Liberia after fans planned to end his life after the game.



Boakye was the skipper of Ghana’s U*20 team (Black Satellites) when Ghana came second in a four-nation tournament held in Liberia in 1993 and subsequently was adjudged the West African Best Player in 1993.



According to Boakye, he had an impressive tournament, earning praises from players and coaches but the Liberian fans gathered at the stadium wished otherwise as they planned to beat him to the pulp but the intervention of the police saved him.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Thomas Boakye now Reverend Thomas Boakye said “Because of how I took the tournament by storm with my exploits, the Liberian fans wanted to stone me after the game. I really gave them a run for their money and because of that, they wanted to teach me a lesson. But the police were there to save the situation as they provided with escort and led me out of the stadium to our hotel”, he said.



In the late 80s and early 90s, Thomas Boakye ‘Zion Train’ and Joe Debrah ‘Afriki Joe’ both played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, where the duo formed a deadly pair upfront for the Porcupine Warriors.



Boakye was blessed with tremendous speed and goal-scoring prowess which saw him win the top scorer award in the 1990/91 Ghana Division One League.



Boakye left the shores of Ghana for Germany where he played for German lower-tier side FC Remscheid in 1993, before crossing paths to Oberliga Rheinland‑Pfalz/Saar, then NOFV-Oberliga Mitte, and finally, Hallescher FC where he finally retired in 1998.



The former Asante Kotoko forward is now an ordained preacher of the gospel with the name Reverend Thomas Boakye where he serves as the head pastor of Christian Church Outreach Ministry (CCOM), in Mainz, Germany.



LSN/KPE