How Kwabena Yeboah flared up over attack on US-based Ghanaian journalist by GFA bodyguard

Ghanaian sports journalist, Bright Kankam Boadu, has revealed the intense anger veteran sports journalist, Kwabena Yeboah displayed in response to the Black Stars bodyguard's attack on Seidu Adamu at the Black Stars camp in the USA.



Seidu Adamu, a critic of the Ghana Football Association, paid a visit to the Black Stars camp ahead of their match against the USA in October.



His visit took an unexpected violent turn when the Black Stars bodyguard physically assaulted him.



Seidu Adamu promptly called the police to the scene for the arrest of Aziz, the Black Stars bodyguard.



According to Bright Kankam Boadu, who was an eyewitness to the incident, Kwabena Yeboah was furious with what transpired.



Kwabena Yeboah reportedly called for calm. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, especially as the Black Stars were just two hours away from a significant match. He expressed concerns that the turbulence created by the incident could disrupt the team's focus ahead of the match.



Speaking on Pure FM, Bright KanKam Boadu recounted the incident, stating, "That bodyguard should know that it's a privilege to work for the Black Stars, and people get close to the team because of their love for them. He went so far as to physically assault Seidu Adamu, leading to police intervention. Kwabena Yeboah was visibly charged and furious. It was a rare sight to see him in such a state. He vehemently condemned the incident and insisted that the situation be resolved."



Boadu continued, saying, "Kwabena Yeboah's main argument was that it wouldn't be appropriate to involve the police in an arrest just two hours before a match. Common sense should be applied, rather than an overemphasis on knowledge of the law."



The incident has since be condemned by most sports journalists in Ghana with some calling for the dismissal of the Black Stars bodyguard.





