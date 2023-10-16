How John Paintsil courted international trouble for raising Israeli flag at 2006 World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana defender, John Paintsil found himself in an unexpected controversy during the 2006 FIFA World Cup when he raised an Israeli flag after a match against the United States of America.



The incident was not a political statement but a result of an emotional moment after Ghana had won its first match at the World Cup.



The incident occurred on June 17, 2006, after Ghana secured a surprise 2-0 victory over the Czechs.



Paintsil, who was playing for Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv at the time, ran onto the pitch with the Israeli flag and waved it to the crowd.



Paintsil's actions angered many Arabs, who saw it as a provocation. This impromptu gesture was not meant to be political but rather a symbol of unity and appreciation.



Paintsil later apologized for raising the Israeli flag, saying that he had not meant to offend anyone.



He explained that he had done it to show his appreciation for the support he had received from his club by then, Hapoel Tel Aviv and its fans.



The misunderstanding was eventually cleared up, and John Paintsil was not subject to any disciplinary actions from FIFA.



JNA/KPE