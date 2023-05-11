How John Mensah lost his Black Stars captaincy to Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Former Black Stars captain John Mensah had one of the shortest spans as a Black Stars skipper. He held the armband from 2011 to 2013 before being replaced by Asamoah Gyan prior to the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.



Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah who made the change has revealed that he made the decision through a phone call.



"John Mensah was the captain prior to the Cup of Nations in South Africa. John Mensah was the captain. He wasn't so I called him and told him 'John, I've moved you to general captain. I'm giving the captaincy to Gyan.' I informed the leaders after I had taken the decision."



John Mensah was officially named Black Stars captain in 2011, replacing Stephen Appiah who announced his retirement after the 2010 World Cup.



He initially wore the band throughout the 2010 World Cup tournament while Appiah mostly started from the bench.





