How I took advantage of Covid-19 lockdown to enrol at Harvard - Ryan Bertrand reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former England international Ryan Bertrand has disclosed that he took the opportunity to enroll himself at the Harvard Business School when Covid-19 struck the world in 2020.



The worrying situation brought the world to a standstill where all sporting activities were suspended as footballers stayed indoors for months.



According to Bertrand, he was always keen on running his personal business while actively playing football, so when the opportunity came, he got himself enrolled via online at the Harvard Business School.



“It was during lockdown and it was an online course. I always wanted to stay ahead of the covid lifestyle, and knowing football was not going to last forever. I used that moment to courses in alternative investment at Harvard through the online space to know the investment landscape, because ultimately, I wanted that to be part of my future going forward”, he told GhanaWeb’s Sports Check.



“Not only about football but portfolios where we can invest across the landscape across Africa across all different sectors that underpinned a philosophy of helping communities as well and how we can invest in things that can help people”, he added.



Ryan Bertrand was a member of Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League team in 2012, and also doubles as a founder of the Fintech brokerage Silicon Markets which provides machine learning and algorithmic trading tools for retail traders in the Foreign Exchange and CFD markets.









Watch the video below:

















Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.















LSN/KPE