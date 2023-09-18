How I lost my girlfriend to a rich man - Ghana Premier League star shares heartbreaking story

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lord Bawa Martey, a former goalkeeper of Dreams FC has opened up on how he lost his girlfriend to a man who was in a position to meet the financial demands of the said girlfriend.



Bawa Martey narrates that his girlfriend who was fed up with his inability to cater to her needs jumped ship once the opportunity availed itself.



Per his recount of events with Saddick Adams of Angel TV, everything was initially fine between him and his girlfriend as the lady was excited about his celebrity status.



However, things took a downturn after the lady came to the realization that fame does not translate into financial gains.



Bawa Martey hinted at seeing the lady in the company of a supposedly rich man which became the tipping point for their relationship.



He however holds no grudge against the lady as he understands and admits that he could not offer to the lady, the kind of life she would want to live.



“Someone simply snatched my girlfriend. She left me because of money. In the beginning, she was all cool because of the publicity I was getting but publicity wasn’t enough to keep her. She complained a lot and I was always giving excuses about bad salaries so when a rich man came she left. I don’t fault her,” he said.



Bawa Martey also dismissed the widely-held perception that most Ghanaian footballers are womanizers.



He rejected the claims, justifying that most players are often coerced into these situations to meet their survival and economic needs.



“It’s not easy having a girlfriend in this setting. We are often accused of being womanizers but it's not true. Assuming I’m playing for a team in Tamale and I’m on a GH₵500 a month salary and by grace, I get to date a waakye seller who gifts me waakye for free, I will have to work for it," he said.



Bawa Martey who was on the books of Dreams FC is currently unattached after failing to extend his stay with the club.



