How I landed my first sports journalism job - Randy Abbey

The President of Kpando Hearts of Lions Football Club, Dr Randy Abbey has revealed how he landed his first job as a sports journalist.



According to Dr Abbey, he was first working with Radio Gold but was never given a permanent role before he was poached by a colleague sports journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah who was then with Choice FM to join him.



Dr. Abbey revealed that he was given his first role after impressing on a sports show when he was asked to analyse a sports story that was being discussed by Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and Tommy Annan-Forson who was then the Morning Show Host.



Dr Abbey worked with Radio Gold for years before moving to Choice FM where he teamed up with Yam Ampofo Ankrah to produce one of the best sports shows on radio between 1998 and 1999.



Speaking to Blakk Rasta on 3FM, the astute football administrator said the day he was expected to be at Choice FM, he had bought a Graphic Sports Newspaper, and fortunately for him, the story he read on the back page was the same story he was asked to digest when he arrived at the premises of Choice FM.



“When I got to Lapaz lorry station on a Monday morning, I bought a Graphic Newspaper and I read the foreign story on the back page, and lo and behold that was the very same story Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has raised for discussing and he put me for. I did justice to the story for seven minutes and there Annan-Forson muted my mic and asked me to wait for him to finish his morning show”



“After his show, Annan-Forson said he liked me and wanted to give me a job and I accepted. He then asked Edward Foakye to prepare a contract for me and I signed immediately and that was how I started to work with Choice FM”, he added.



Abbey has been the host of the morning show; Good Morning Ghana since 2002 till date.



