How I landed coaching role in Norway - Musician-turned-coach Capasta details

Sports News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Imurana Abdul Karim popularly known as Capasta Ambandi has opened up on how he landed his coaching job with Norwegian second division Side, IK Junkeren.



Speaking in an interview on Angel TV, Capasta narrated that after many accomplishments in Ghana and abroad, he realized that it was time to realise his dream of coaching abroad hence he decided to take a chance to travel to Norway for greener pastures.



“I moved out of Ghana in 2020. After several trips outside, I managed to build my CV to travel anywhere I wanted to. Just as it is every player’s dream to play outside, it was also my dream to coach outside. I knew it would be difficult because of where I was coming from as a black man but I was focused,” he told Saddick Adams in an interview on Angel TV.



According to him, it took just one call to get land him a trial with a club in Norway and is grateful.



“There was a friend who said I should come to the field with him, I went there just to train them once they were 14 players. The next day it moved to 16 then 24,” he said.



He added, “After training them for one week, I travelled back to Ghana. After just three days, they called me to come back and signed the deal and become their coach.”



Capasta began his coaching career with the Lizzy Sports Academy where he was part of their technical team.



Capasta later got a FIFA coaching license and was made the under-12 head coach and soccer administrator at the Lizzy Sports Complex.



He led the Lizzy Sports team to win many international trophies which included 2 trophies in Denmark, 3 trophies in Sweden, 3 trophies in Norway, and 1 trophy in France.







JNA/KPE