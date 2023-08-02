How I landed Black Stars job – Chris Hughton details, refutes Gabby Otchere-Darko's alleged influence

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The persistent narrative around the appointment of Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach is the allegation that it was a government decision imposed on the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Leading member of the New Patriotic Party and relative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has been mentioned as the man who orchestrated the appointment of Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars.



But in his narration of how he landed the role, Chris Hughton appears to have absolved the government and to an extent Gabby Otchere-Darko of any influence in his appointment.



Speaking on TalkSports, Hughton recounted the conversations that led to him securing the job and in the process indicated that the key discussions around his appointments were made by the GFA.



“It actually started when I was on holiday in Ghana and we hadn’t done so well in the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon and the FA changed the coach and they wanted to bring in another coach…,” he said.



“Most people thought I was there for the job but that was not the case. It worked out because I was not working…I was asked if I will want to be a technical advisor for the two big games against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs which we won.



“So the fact that we won, they asked me if I would want to continue this role going through to the World Cup because they saw me as an experienced coach and also have a Ghanaian background so I was asked if I could help. My role was to support the head coach and the technical team.



“Post-World Cup, I was asked if I would be the head coach and it didn’t take me a long time to accept,” he added.



His account of events seems to be in line with that of Gabby Otchere-Darko who also denied any involvement in the appointment of Chris Hughton as manager of the senior national team.



"Chris Hughton was brought by the GFA not me. Chris and I have been good friends for a long time,” he told Kegyiwa Nankasa on his YouTube channel.



“He is a Tottenham fan and I am an Arsenal fan. The president is also a Tottenham fan. These things happen because God works in mysterious ways in putting strange people together.”



The legal practitioner added: "Chris is the choice of the Ghana Football Association and I think it's a good decision.



“When there is a vacancy anywhere people lobby and at the time, people thought Hughton deserved the job. The GFA also needed someone who knew the team.”



Since his appointment in February this year, Chris Hughton has won one and drawn two of three games played so far.



KPE



