How I escaped jail – Randy Abbey recounts

Ghana Football Association Executive Committee member and veteran journalist Randy Abbey has recounted how he was dragged to court over the match fixing case filed by AshGold months back.



Randy said he was taken through a mini-trial in an Accra court where he had to answer questions relative to claims that the GFA was served court papers through him at the premises of the GFA.



“There was a mini trial, I was put in the dock and cross examined over the punishment meted out to AshGold over match fixing… claims that they served the FA through me at the FA’s premises and all that.



“So, we have been going to court, there was a mini trial and I was put in the dock,” Randy stressed on the May 5 edition of the Good Morning Ghana show he hosts on Metro TV.



He said the issue ended with Justice Abodapki’s detailed judgement in what became he (Randy’s) first time in court over a quasi-criminal issue.



“13 of us (GFA ExCo members) were cited and I was the one having been served. No jokes… but at the end of the day, the judge agreed that they couldn’t prove their case. So, I was acquitted and discharged,” he added.



