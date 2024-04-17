How I broke news of my wife’s death to my children - Augustine Arhinful recounts

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars striker, Augustine Arhinful has recounted the moment he had to break news of his wife’s death to his children.



Augustine Arhinful lost his wife Barbara Arhinful, who died at the age of 32 in 2009. Barbara Arhinful passed on after a short illness at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



Speaking on how tough it was to lose his spouse in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the ex-player said it was very difficult for him to break news of his wife’s passing to his children.



Augustine Arhinful recalled that he gathered his children in his bedroom and told them of their mother’s demise and encouraged them to be courageous and show no weakness.



“When my wife died, there were people who asked me to take my children away from home but I didn’t do it. I gathered them in my bedroom one afternoon and told them that their mother didn’t survive a short sickness. I told them I wanted them to comport themselves and not cry,” Augustine Arhinful stated as monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added, “They just said thank you and that was it. They know their mom is no more, but they have never complained.”



The former Black Stars player said that he found solace in God during those difficult times.



“I was in the Lord and it was difficult, but I understood. After the one-week ceremony of my wife, I listened to a pastor preaching about death and it felt like he was talking to me. I was asking God a lot of questions but the preaching did the magic for me,” the ex-player said.



Watch video below







JNA/EK