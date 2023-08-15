How Hungary's embassy denied two Ghanaian athletes visa

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Ghanaian duo, Sarfo Ansah and Rose Yeboah have had their visas declined by the Hungary embassy in Ghana, denying them participation in the soon-to-start 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest.



Ansah was named as a late replacement for injured sprinter Benjamin Azamati whereas Rose, who is a high jumper, also had a late invitation to participate in the competition.



A report by myjoyonline indicates that the refusal was due to their late confirmation of their participation as the duo's visa applications were submitted two weeks ago.



Despite acquiring their accreditation for the championship, the Hungary embassy informed the team about the decline on Monday, August 14, 2023.



At the moment, the specific reason for the denial is not known. The report further claims that the newly-elected Ghana Athletics President, Bawa Fuseini, was also denied a visa.



However, Fuseini will be able to embark on the trip because he holds a French-issued Schengen visa.



Currently, team Ghana are comping in France and will depart for Budapest on Friday, August 18, 2023.



The 10-competition which forms part of the qualifications for the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris is scheduled to start on Friday Saturday 19 to Sunday, August 27, 2023.



