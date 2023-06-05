How Hearts of Oak could be relegated from the Ghana Premier League on final day

Sports News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak who have spent most of the second half of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season in the top 6 could shockingly suffer relegation on the final matchday.



The Phobians have been on a poor run which has seen them slipped to 11th on the table with 44 points, just 3 points above the relegation zone with one game remaining.



Hearts of Oak have lost six, drawn one, and won three of their last 10 league games, including a run of four defeats.



They extended their losing streak to four following a 2-1 home defeat to Real Tamale United on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



This season has been a nightmare for the Rainbows, who have struggled to find consistency in their wins, only to find it in the most undesired manner in the worst period of the season.



The 24-time league champions are now just a few 'ifs' and a defeat away from relegation from the top tier.



On what condition would Hearts of Oak be relegated?



At the moment, King Faisal and Kotoku Royals have been relegated with a game to spare, leaving one more spot to be picked on the final day.



Six clubs including, Hearts of Oak, Karela United, Accra Lions, Legon Cities, Tamale City, and Great Olympics will hope to get favourable results to escape being the third club to pick the remaining spot.



The table for the aforementioned clubs has Hearts leading with 45 points, Karela second with 44 points, Accra Lions third with 44 points, Legon Cities fourth with 43 points, Tamale City fifth with 42 points, and Olympics sixth with 42 points.



As it stands Olympics occupy the third relegation slot ahead of the final games in the league.



As a result, despite the tiny margin, Hearts of Oak could be demoted if they lose their final game and the remaining five teams win theirs.



The 2021 League champions will travel to Berekum to face Berekum Chelsea, and a draw will be sufficient to ensure their survival.



Meanwhile, Legon Cities will host Samartex, Karala United will visit Kotoku Royals, Tamale City will also visit Medeama, who are one win away from winning the league, Great Olympics will host Nsoatreman, and Accra Lions will go to Bibiani to play Gold Stars.





EE/KPE