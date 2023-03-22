You are here: HomeSports2023 03 22Article 1735352

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Ghanaians reacted to video of goalpost falling on Jojo Wollacott during Black Stars training

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott injured Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott injured

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott dominated the social media trends in the late hours of Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after sustaining an injury during the Black Stars training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Charlton Athletic goalkeeper got injured when a goalpost fell on him during training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper, who recently recovered from a finger injury that prevented him from participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was assisted to his feet by the medical team before limping off the field.

Jojo Wollacott couldn't train again with his teammates he was escorted from the field by the Ghana Football Association medical team for further assessment.

Videos about Jojo Wollacott'S injury and how the incident made Ghanaians worried as they were hoping to see him in the game against Angola after missing the World Cup.

There were others who also believed that the manner and how the goalpost fell him was strange and called for prayers for the young goalkeeper.

Check out some of the reactions below:











































JE/KPE

Newsleading news icon

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears

Businessleading business icon

Madam Esther Afua Ocloo (Nee Nkulenu)

How a Ghanaian food processing company was established with ten shillings

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Singer Mona4Real

Mona4Reall shares photos of her 'partner' online for the first time and celebrates him on his birthday

Africaleading africa news icon

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi, on February 28, 2023

Kenya approves extradition of citizens to China, Italy

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The flag of Ghana

Ghana under attack by Aljazeera - Part 1