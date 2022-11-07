How Ghanaians reacted to Thomas Partey's performance against Chelsea with 13 days to start World Cup

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, was on top of his game when Arsenal beat rivals Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on matchday 13 of the ongoing 2022/2023 English Premier League.



Thomas Partey started and lasted the entire duration of his side's narrow win over the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 6, 2022.



Gabriel Magalhaes' close-range finish in the 63rd minute ensured Arsenal secured all points at stake at away in the English Premier League to keep their momentum of winning the title.



Partey completed the most passes and tackles in the game thus outshining the likes of Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the midfield.



The performance of Partey was too glaring to ignore and that excited Ghanaians on social media as they were happy that the Black Stars deputy captain has peaked in time for the World Cup.



The fans voted Thomas Partey as the best player on the day but William Saliba was voted as the Man of the Match by the technical committee.



Here are some of the reactions.





Thomas Partey vs Chelsea in numbers ;



75 touches

52/56 accurate passes completed

93% pass accuracy rate

6/6 accurate long balls

5/6 ground duels won

2/5 aerial duels won

8 passes into the final third

2/2 successful dribbles

13 recoveries



Bossed it ???? pic.twitter.com/NWd1IcntHk