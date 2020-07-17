Sports News of Friday, 17 July 2020

How Ghanaians reacted to Kudus' move to Ajax

Kudus has signed a five-year deal with Ajax

Mohammed Kudus' transfer to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday was greeted with excitement.



After scoring 11 goals in 25 league appearances for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Super Liga, the 19-year-old, who netted on his international debut last November, has taken a step-up by joining the Eredivisie fold.



He penned a five-year deal reportedly worth €9 million, and follows the likes of Anthony Obodai and Yakubu Abubakari to play for Ajax.



Many Ghanaians, including Kudus' international teammates Jonathan Mensah and Mubarak Wakaso and Ghana coach CK Akonnor, took to social media to share their delight after Ajax announced their latest acquisition.



Below are some of the reactions:





Congrats ???? bro @KudusMohammedGH more to show up INSHAALLAH ???????????????? wish you good luck but will still beat you PlayStation ???? pic.twitter.com/mxPOu0gb7B — M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) July 16, 2020

Congrats on your move @KudusMohammedGH. Wishing you all the best ???????? pic.twitter.com/eZEHMBwm90 — CK Akonnor (@akonnor_ck) July 16, 2020

I love the overwhelming acceptance and glee that Kudus transfer to Ajax has been met with, of course, from a Ghanaian perspective. Don't remember the last time we witnessed such a thing. Awesome.



The hard work begins now for him really. Hopefully he's got the talent to match it. — Nana Owusu (@AlfOwusu) July 16, 2020

Sensible move by Kudus. The links to other clubs like Man United were exagratted of course but Ajax is a wonderful place for a young , talented player to develop. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) July 15, 2020

Finally a Ghanaian playing for a big team in Europe aside Partey.???? — Flacko (@1real_asap) July 16, 2020

Ajax signing Mohammed Kudus is a huge plus for Ghana, hopefully he’ll be a success like Partey in ATM. We need more Ghanaian players at top European clubs. — Playboi Young (@Playboi_Young) July 16, 2020

Congratulations!!! Just put your mind, heart and soul into the game and Push yourself harder and harder, you have a long way to go Many achievements and success are waiting for you to be begged, so keep your aim high, sky will be your Limit. Insha Allah Keep it up! pic.twitter.com/r546TuXFC8 — Ibrahim tanko (@itanko25) July 16, 2020

Wish this kid well. He should keep his screwed on straight and put in the work. Potential star quality. https://t.co/UPODNySgL2 — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) July 16, 2020

OFFICIAL: AFC Ajax hands jersey #20 (last worn by Lasse Schöne) to Ghana striker Kudus Mohammed.



The 19-year-old becomes the most expensive teenager in the history of Ghana football. Ajax paid €9m to price him away from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland. pic.twitter.com/D8FDikRtyX — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 16, 2020

