You are here: HomeSports2020 07 17Article 1009813

Sports News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

How Ghanaians reacted to Kudus' move to Ajax

« Prev

Next »

Comments (6)

Listen to Article

Kudus has signed a five-year deal with Ajax Kudus has signed a five-year deal with Ajax


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Mohammed Kudus' transfer to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday was greeted with excitement.

After scoring 11 goals in 25 league appearances for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Super Liga, the 19-year-old, who netted on his international debut last November, has taken a step-up by joining the Eredivisie fold.

He penned a five-year deal reportedly worth €9 million, and follows the likes of Anthony Obodai and Yakubu Abubakari to play for Ajax.

Many Ghanaians, including Kudus' international teammates Jonathan Mensah and Mubarak Wakaso and Ghana coach CK Akonnor, took to social media to share their delight after Ajax announced their latest acquisition.

Below are some of the reactions:





















Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter