You are here: HomeSports2021 03 31Article 1220044

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: goal.com

How Ghanaians reacted to Charles Bulu's collapse

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Charles Bulu collapsed in the 80th minute Charles Bulu collapsed in the 80th minute

Many Ghanaians took to social media to comment on the reported collapse of Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu during a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between Cote d’Ivoire and Ethiopia in Abidjan on Tuesday.

The central man as the Elephants hosted the Walyas in a final matchday Group K fixture at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Ghana Premier League referee Bulu went to ground in the 81st minute, moments after showing signs of uneasiness which caught the attention of players from both sides.

After receiving medical care, the referee was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, forcing the match to be cut short as the fourth referee, who could have replaced Bulu for the match to proceed, was from Cote d'Ivoire and could not be allowed to officiate a game of his own country.

Cote d'Ivoire led 3-1 at the time of the stoppage, their goals coming from Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Willy Boly, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and China-based winger Jean Evrard Kouassi.

Getaneh Kebede, meanwhile, fetched the visitors’ goal.

Ultimately, Cote d'Ivoire and Ethiopia finished first and second on the table, respectively, to book qualification for the tournament which will be hosted by Cameroon from January to February next year.

Below are some reactions to Tuesday's incident on Twitter:

















Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

Minority’s justification for approving Ofori-Atta disappointing – Adongo

Business

Economist, Mr Kwame Pianim

Be blunt - Pianim to resource persons to speak at Media General’s 4th Economic dialogue

Entertainment

CEO of 3Media Network, Sadiq Abdulai Abu

We spent GHC6 million on 3Music Awards 2021 - Sadiq Abdulai

Africa

People wait on the outskirts of the seaport of Pemba for the possible arrival of their families

Portugal embarks on a rescue mission in Mozambique

Opinions

Economic Community of West African States

The proposed ECOWAS Currency Union on intra-regional trade