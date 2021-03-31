How Ghanaians reacted to Charles Bulu's collapse

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021
Many Ghanaians took to social media to comment on the reported collapse of Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu during a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between Cote d’Ivoire and Ethiopia in Abidjan on Tuesday.
The central man as the Elephants hosted the Walyas in a final matchday Group K fixture at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Ghana Premier League referee Bulu went to ground in the 81st minute, moments after showing signs of uneasiness which caught the attention of players from both sides.
After receiving medical care, the referee was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, forcing the match to be cut short as the fourth referee, who could have replaced Bulu for the match to proceed, was from Cote d'Ivoire and could not be allowed to officiate a game of his own country.
Cote d'Ivoire led 3-1 at the time of the stoppage, their goals coming from Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Willy Boly, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and China-based winger Jean Evrard Kouassi.
Getaneh Kebede, meanwhile, fetched the visitors’ goal.
Ultimately, Cote d'Ivoire and Ethiopia finished first and second on the table, respectively, to book qualification for the tournament which will be hosted by Cameroon from January to February next year.
Below are some reactions to Tuesday's incident on Twitter:
Get well soon, referee Charles Bulu pic.twitter.com/zKMlNsgtki— David Stevenson (@dav_stevenson) March 30, 2021
Oooow Charles Bulu, This yawa na tooo much— Sweet Israel (@Vy__bez) March 30, 2021
why why should you collapse just like that in a live match.
If it was Benin we can say they juju you, but as for Ivory Coast dier, I can't think far anaa the banku make too heavy for your stomach inside https://t.co/0QE7OcIXBU
Ghana ???????? referee Charles Bulu collapsed while officiating the 2021 AFCON Qualifier between Ivory Coast ???????? and Ethiopia ???????? in Abidjan. Swift recovery to him ????????????????????????#TotalAFCONQ2021 pic.twitter.com/ESxPqxWskX— N U H U ®️ (@NuhuAdams_) March 30, 2021
Speedy recovery Charles Bulu ????????????????.. #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/RyyldVJFrV— Mr. Os ????????♂️ (@abochie_) March 30, 2021
Ghanaian Referee Charles Bulu, collapsed during an Afcon qualifier between Ivory Coast ???????? and Ethiopia ????????— The Bearded Mc ???????? ???? (@Oscarnuwati) March 30, 2021
Speedy recovery ????????????????.. #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/2mG1tiyhFJ
The referee of the AFCON qualifier between Cote d'Ivoire and Ethiopia fell ill in the 80th minute. No referee could replace him, as the 4th referee was an Ivorian & couldn't officiate a match involving his country.— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 30, 2021
The match ended at the 80th minute with a win for Cote d'Ivoire. pic.twitter.com/1lJ3GFxW3e
Weird day in sports— ????guy (@ZAboutaj) March 31, 2021
Referee Bert Smith gets stretched off after collapsing in the March Madness USC-Gonzaga game ????
Referee Charles Bulu also gets stretched off after collapsing in the AFCON Côte d’Ivoire-Ethiopia game ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cUEjrk2Oo4
Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu had to be stretched off after he collapsed at the Stade Felix Houphouet-boigny in the game between Ivory coast and Ethiopia in Afcon qualifiers pic.twitter.com/NFnSWyIVrL— bismark wiafe (@bismarkwiafe1) March 30, 2021
Although, Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu collapsed during Cote d'Ivoire's game against Ethiopia and was stretchered off the field, reports suggest he is doing well.— Evans Gyamera-Antwi(Ashes) (@ashesgyamera) March 30, 2021
Let's pray for a brother. pic.twitter.com/GdTuMqGG38