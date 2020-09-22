You are here: HomeSports2020 09 22Article 1065964

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Ghanaians reacted to Borussia Dortmund's tweet to celebrate Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Social media users, particularly those on microblogging site Twitter were amazed after seeing a tweet from German Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund joining Ghanaians to celebrate the birthday of Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Yesterday September, 21 was the birthday of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana and the one who led the country into independence in 1957.

It was the 111th birthday celebration of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Ghanaians used the day to celebrate the hero for his sacrifice for the country.

Borussia Dortmund joined the celebration by tweeting"Happy #KwameNkrumahMemorialDay to all our friends and family in Ghana!



The tweet from Dortmund has earned them some new fans as some people have pledged to support the club henceforth.

“Because of this from today onwards till the day I'll die. I'll forever be a member and a fan. My generation will also be a member and fan.... I'll support BVB09 till I die. New member #TheYouthPainter," a Twitter user with the name KaakyireSikapa Painting wrote.

Another user wrote: " Come to Ghana and get more talents here"

See some of the reactions below:















