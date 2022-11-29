How Ghanaians celebrated Black Stars' victory over South Korea on social media

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

About five Black Stars players are in the trends on various social media platforms as Ghanaians continue to relieve the victory on matchday day of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars have taken their destinies into their own hands ahead of the final Group H game against two-time winners Uruguay after beating South Korea 3-2 at the Education City Stadium on Monday, November 28, 2022.



Mohammed Salisu got the opener for the Black Stars after tabbing in a loose ball in the box after a scuffle from Jordan Ayew's cross in the 24th minute.



Exactly 10 minutes later, Jordan won another free kick after he was brought down on the right flanks.



The Crystal Palace forward later effected the free kick with a cross which found Kudus who scored to make it 2-0 for the Black Stars.



The Koreans came stronger in the second half with two quick goals from Gue-Sung Cho in the 58th and 61st minute respectively before Mohammed Kudus scored the winner for Ghana in the 68th minute.



The victory was massive for Ghanaians who had ruled the Black Stars out before the World Cup after the team was parried in Group H alongside Portugal, Korea, and Uruguay.



The names of Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu deaminated the trends as Ghanaians celebrate the victory.







Check out some of the reactions on social media below:





????????Jordan Ayew rarely speaks but after such a performance he had to make time.



Man really shut his critics up! pic.twitter.com/PDMuxM60Lc — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) November 28, 2022

Jordan has more crosses than the Catholic Church! — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) November 28, 2022

Otto Addo wanted something different in attack from his fullbacks vs S. Korea - ???????? Gideon Mensah proved a solid introduction into the XI on his World Cup debut.



His understanding with Jordan Ayew on the left flank was pleasing to watch, and his cross led to the 2nd goal pic.twitter.com/kdoTe4bH9c — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 28, 2022

You will surely be bailouts @jordan_ayew9 Alhamduliliah ????. Brightness ???? all over you???? pic.twitter.com/CG5XBjxd9D — Abedi Ayew pele (@AyewAbedi) November 28, 2022

"It's not the first time [that Jordan has played well]... I think he's just someone that people just want to speak bad about but in their hearts know the kind of quality that he is..."



- Andre Ayew, post-match

#MGLQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/f7CaSJPkwn — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) November 28, 2022

Start apologizing to Jordan — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) November 28, 2022

The mailbox is open till midnight. Keep them coming ????????



JORDAN AYEW NYAME???????????? pic.twitter.com/YavRj7q6G0 — Daniel Koranteng (@Dani77k) November 28, 2022

Nobody is talking about this guy but he is super.



This dude is a great baller, Salis Samed.



| Jordan | pic.twitter.com/REIwQxHj9Q — PAA WILLIE GH ???????? (@Willie1256) November 28, 2022

Leave us alone okay ???????????????????? https://t.co/Kv8XMLi7DB — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) November 29, 2022

