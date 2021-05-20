How Ghanaian youngsters fared in Italy Youth Divisions

Sports News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

There was not much excitement from Ghanaian youngsters in Italy's U 19 division over the weekend but it was refreshing to see Ahmed Awua return to matchday action for Parma.



However, in the U17 championship, Enoch Owusu and Mike Aidoo shone bright.



Below is a comprehensive wrap of how some young Ghanaian footballers fared in Italy's Youth divisions.



Enoch Owusu found the back of the net for Inter Milan in their 1-1 draw at Monza.



He scored in the first minute of the game to record his fifth goals in five matches for the Nerazzurries who sit atop their Group.



Mike Aidoo scored his first goal of the season for Chievo Verona in a 4-2 defeat away to Vicenza.



The right back broke the deadlock in the 40th minute to give Chievo the lead but his team wilted under pressure and conceded four goals in the second half.



Justin Kumi was the architect for Sassuolo's goal when they hosted Bologna in a 1-1 draw game.



Kumi lasted the entire duration of the match.



In the Primavera championship.



Felix Afena-Gyan helped Roma to secures a 2-3 victory away to struggling side Torino on Friday.



Gyan had a score of 6.



Ebenezer Annan had a decent game playing as a left wing back for Bologna when they welcome Sampdoria in a 2-4 defeat at home.



Annan performance-rated 6-had the with the following comments



Atalanta midfielder Emmanuel Manu Gyabuaa had a subdued performance in a 2-2 home match against Sassuolo at the Centro Sportivo Bortolotti. Gyabuua played 90 minutes.



Brian Oddei had the lowest rating in the Primavera division after a disappointing show against Atalanta.



Ahmed Awua put in a dominant defensive performance for Parma who managed to record a 2-1 home win over Pordenone in their quest for a play-off spot.



Awua captained the Yellow and Blues for the entire proceedings of the game.