How Ghanaian footballer Aminu Mohamed saved Kudus Mohammed from 'frustrating' agency

Jennifer Mendelewitsch, the agent of Kudus Mohammed has revealed that the player was unhappy with his previous agency before she took over.



Kudus' growth over the years has been fascinating with proper guidance under Jennifer Mendelewitsch.



He has had arguably the best journey among Ghana's U-17 squad who played at the FIFA World Cup in India in 2017.



However, Kudus' admirable trajectory could not have been possible without his U-17 teammate Aminu Mohammed who recommended him to Jennifer.



In an interview with RMC, Jennifer narrated how Aminu recommended frustrated Kudus to her.



"So, I met him (Kudus) when he was in his last season at Nordsjaeland. I met him through another Ghanaian player at the time, who was at Manchester City.



"And this player spoke to me about Kudus. And I'll be honest, I wasn't following the Danish championship, it wasn't a championship I watched very much."



"And then he tells me that he has a friend who is at Nordsjaeland who is not very happy with the way his agents are handling his situation."



"So after, I met Kudus. I met him in Paris and then several times in Denmark, and that was that."



Without naming the agency, Jennifer hinted that Kudus was on an English agency and the player's dissatisfaction was birth by being sidelined.



"He explained his situation to me, that he was contracted to a big well-known English agency and that he was not happy about the way the agency was treating him and his career and future transfer.



"In fact, Kudus was simply demanding transparency, that was really his criterion. He needed to know what was going on, like which clubs are really interested, who makes an offer...



"And above all, he is a player who is extremely independent and who needs to know they are in control of their situation…."



Jennifer explained that Kudus' unpleasant situation was due to the agency having many big names on their list while he was just a talented young player from Ghana.



"I'm not going to denigrate his agency but they can be good when you're the star player or one of the star players. But back then, Kudus was a young Ghanaian golden boy coming off a very big season."



Jennifer Mendelewitsch managed both Aminu Mohammed and Kudus in his agency until Aminu cut ties with her.



She has been key in Kudus' growth regarding finding the right club for the player to hone his talent to become one of Ghana's best players in history.





