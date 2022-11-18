How Ghanaian celebrities reacted to Black Stars' 2-0 win over Switzerland

Sports News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is a happy wind blowing in Ghana with two days to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Ghanaians believe that the Black Stars are ready for the Mundial.



Ghana's pre-World Cup friendly game victory over Switzerland seems to be sending good signals to Ghanaians that something good might come out of Nazareth.



The Black Stars of Ghana defeated Switzerland by 2-0 in an international friendly match on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the ZSC Stadium in Abu Dhabi.



After a goalless first half, the Stars stepped up to win the game in the second half with goals from Mohammed Salisu and striker Antoine Semenyo.



The victory has got everyone talking with celebrities calling on Ghanaians to stand firmly behind the team because they see the Black Star shining in Qatar.



Here are some of the reactions to Ghana's victory from some celebrities:





Ghana will score Switzerland not less than 2 goals. — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) November 17, 2022

Ghana will score Switzerland not less than 2 goals. — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) November 17, 2022