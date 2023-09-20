How Ghana legend Kofi Abbrey influenced Oppong Weah's incredible football career

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Former Ghanaian legend Kofi Abbrey is arguably one of the the country's greatest attackers who graced the field and also a household name in the Central African country of Cameroon.



Kofi Abbrey had stints with Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in Ghana before crossing paths to join Tonnere Yaoundé in Cameroon where he formed a deadly partnership with former Liberian legend George Oppong Weah.



Kofi Abbrey and George Weah were integral part of Tonnere Yaoundé where the club won the Cameroon championships with Abbrey being responsible for a large number of goals scored by Weah as they formed a solid partnership on and off the field.



According to ace sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Abbrey is now bedridden in Takoradi after wrapping up his career in the early 2000s.



Narrating the story on Peace FM Kokrokoo Show, Dan Kwaku Yeboah said he once met George Weah during an event and this transpired.



“There was a time I met with George Weah and he said he became Oppong Weah through Kofi Abbrey. We played together for a club in Cameroon known as Tonnere Yaoundé. Among all the players at the club, it was only Kofi Abbrey who gave accurate passes. We spoke Twi and when he Kofi Abbrey had the ball, he had a way of communicating to George Weah”



“When he says George, I will send it long, means it will come to the chest level and when he says George long, means it will be a header. When Arsene Wenger who was the coach for French side Monaco, I told him there was this Ghanaian player who made me popular in Cameroon so they should come for him but unfortunately, when they came, Kofi Abbrey had left and there was no mobile phone”, he said.



Weah went on to become a global icon after winning the FIFA player of the year in 1995.



However, the talented winger could only move to Morocco and returned to Ghana in a footballing career that spanned three decades and was also a 1982 AFCON winner.







